Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Has Solution To Global Warming, Other Environmental Issues: PM Modi

The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech at the Ref Fort has said that the nation has solutions for global warming and other environmental issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 11:34 am

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has a solution to the problem of global warming and other environmental issues confronting the world today.

Addressing the nation for the ninth consecutive time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said India attracts the attention of the world when "we talk about lifestyle for the environment".

"We know how to live in sync with nature. We love nature. The environmental problems confronting the world today… We have a way to resolve the problem of global warming. Our ancestors have shown it to us," he said.

Related stories

Respect For Women Important Pillar For India's Growth: PM Narendra Modi

On India's 76th Independence Day, PM Modi Urges Nation To Develop Hatred Towards Corruption

PM Narendra Modi Greets NCC Cadets At Red Fort

Prime Minister Modi had proposed the one-word mass movement "LIFE" at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow in November last year.

Subsequently, he launched 'Lifestyle for the  Environment – LIFE Movement' on June 5 this year. The vision of 'LIFE' is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with the planet and does not harm it. The people who live such a lifestyle can be called "Pro-Planet People". 

Tags

National Prime Minister Global Warming Red Fort 76th Independence Day 'Lifestyle For The Environment-LIFE Movement'
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats