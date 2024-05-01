National

India Flight Tests Missile-Assisted Torpedo Release System

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.

Advertisement

X/@SpokespersonMoD
India successfully flight tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system Photo: X/@SpokespersonMoD
info_icon

India on Wednesday successfully flight tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a defence official said.

The system was launched around 8.30 am from the ground mobile launcher.

Several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control have been validated in this test, the defence official said.

SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo, he added.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team In Thomas Cup Action
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India