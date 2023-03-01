India Doesn't Need Socialism, Will Be Run Through Ram Rajya: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said India does not need socialism, which is the "biggest hypocrisy" of leaders who want to make their people powerful, and instead it will be run through Ram Rajya.

Socialism is a mirage which makes the rich poor and turns the poor into slaves, Adityanath said while replying to the debate on the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-24 in the state assembly. His remarks came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) president and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav said in the House that Ram Rajya is not possible without socialism.

Adityanath said socialism has not brought development anywhere. "This country will be run only through Ram Rajya. This Budget is going to be the foundation stone of Ram Rajya. A grand temple of Lord Ram is going to be built this year. Socialism has not brought prosperity anywhere in the world," the chief minister said.

"It has been said repeatedly that it (socialism) is a mirage, it makes the rich poor, turns the poor into slaves, and the intellectuals into fools. Socialism is the biggest hypocrisy of the leaders who want to make their people powerful," he said. "India does not need socialism. Uttar Pradesh is the land of Ram Rajya and it is moving ahead with this spirit. Only economic prosperity, a development-oriented society and creation of political integrity can bring happiness in the life of every citizen," he added.

Speaking in the House on Tuesday, SP's Akhilesh Yadav had said the government has to understand the socialist principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (inclusive development) and Ram Rajya is not possible without socialism. During his speech, Adityanath also took a dig at SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav-led party last year.

"Shivpal ji is the real model of socialism at this time. It is a 'bahurupiya' (impersonator) brand," the chief minister said. "Where has your Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party gone," he asked Shivpal Yadav.

There are many kinds of socialism -- democratic socialism, progressive socialism and family socialism. Will they be able to do welfare of the state, Adityanath asked. The chief minister further said provisions have been made in the Budget to make the Kumbh Mela a unique programme.