Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Discusses Security And Defense With European Union

Indian and European Union have agreed to add to the maritime security and increasingly participate in the co-development and co-production of defense equipment.

India Discusses Security And Defense With European Union
Navy Ships patrolling maritime boundaries. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 9:40 am

In a significant move, India and the European Union have discussed increasing maritime security cooperation and the prospect of co-development and co-production of defense equipment. The deliberations took place at the first-ever India-EU Security and Defence Consultations held in Brussels pursuant to a decision taken at the India-EU summit in July 2020.


The Indian Embassy in the Belgium capital said India's participation in Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) also figured in the talks on Friday. It said the wide-ranging discussions on Friday covered the evolving security situation in Europe, India's neighborhood, and the Indo-Pacific.


PESCO is a part of the EU's security and defense policy. Its establishment in December 2017 has raised cooperation on defense among the participating EU member states to a new level. The embassy said the two sides noted a number of positive developments in the area of security and defense cooperation in recent years, including the establishment of a regular maritime security dialogue.


"During the consultations, the two sides also discussed various means of increasing India-EU cooperation on maritime security, implementation of
the European code of conduct on arms export to India's neighborhood, cooperation in co-development and co-production of defense equipment, including India's participation in PESCO," it said in a statement.

Related stories

Quad Leaders Rollout Indo-Pacific Maritime Monitoring Amid China’s Aggressive Overtures

In Last 8 Years, Maritime Sector Has Scaled New Heights: PM Modi

Coronavirus: PM Modi To Skip Brussels Visit As India-EU Summit Gets Rescheduled


"Both sides agreed to increase India-EU defense and security cooperation as an important pillar of the bilateral strategic relations," it said. The discussions had taken place under the shadow of the crisis in Ukraine.

Tags

National European Union Indian Embassy Maritime Security Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) European Code Of Conduct Bilateral Strategic Relations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview