India Begins Deportation Of Myanmar Nationals Post FMR Removal

A total of 77 Myanmar nationals will be repatriated between March 8 and 11 in separate batches, local media reports said. Of these, 55 are reported to be women, five are children, and the rest are males.

The central government has expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence in Myanmar and its spillover in the northeastern region. In a major blow to democracy, the military junta ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and seized power in a 2021 coup. Several rebel groups have taken control of different parts throughout the country resulting in a civil war.

Since November 2023, over 600 Myanmar soldiers fled and entered across the Indian border in Mizoram after their camps were captured by rebel groups. Of them, 359 soldiers have already been sent back. Another group of 276 soldiers entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district on January 17, seeking assistance from the Assam Rifles.