INDIA Alliance Strong Despite Nitish's Exit, Seat Sharing To Be Finalised Soon, Says Ramesh

"INDIA alliance is strong. Nitish ji has done volte-face and RLD is trying to do the same. There were 28 parties in the alliance and two have left. However, discussion is underway with AAP, DMK, NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Mamta Banerjee ji over seat sharing (for Lok Sabha polls)," he said.

"We are strong and soon seat sharing in different states will be given a final touch," he added.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh said the former spoke about 'one nation, one tax' and 'one nation, one election' but in reality it has become about "one nation, one company" in the last 10 years (of NDA rule).