India Abstains From UNHRC Voting On Ukraine War

India is among the nations which has abstained from UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ on Ukraine.

India is among the 10 other nations including Pakistan, which have abstained from voting on the resolution aimed to address Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The only two nations which voted against the resolution include China and Eritrea, while 33 nations voted in favour of the resolution at UNHRC.

The UNHRC resolution aimed to probe alleged human rights violations committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

It urged Russia to provide international agencies access to people who were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

The resolution referred to the people Russia evacuated to its own country from parts of Ukraine and Russia claims that those people sought to enter Russia on their own free will.

Pertinently, India had abstained from voting in the UN body on a resolution which was brought in to establish the commission of inquiry.

India has been condemning the civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha.(With inputs from agencies)