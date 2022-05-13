Friday, May 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Abstains From UNHRC Voting On Ukraine War

India is among the 10 other nations including Pakistan, which abstained from voting on Russia’s ‘aggression’ against Ukraine.

India Abstains From UNHRC Voting On Ukraine War
File photo of Russia Ukraine War. AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 May 2022 8:25 am

India is among the nations which has abstained from UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Russia’s ‘aggression’ on Ukraine.

India is among the 10 other nations including Pakistan, which have abstained from voting on the resolution aimed to address Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

The only two nations which voted against the resolution include China and Eritrea, while 33 nations voted in favour of the resolution at UNHRC.  

Related stories

India Abstains In UN General Assembly On Vote To Suspend Russia From UNHRC

India Terms UNHRC Chief’s Remarks On Kashmir As 'Unwarranted', Says They 'Do Not Reflect Ground Reality'

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

The UNHRC resolution aimed to probe alleged human rights violations committed by the Russian army in the Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

It urged Russia to provide international agencies access to people who were forced to leave their homes in Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

The resolution referred to the people Russia evacuated to its own country from parts of Ukraine and Russia claims that those people sought to enter Russia on their own free will.

Pertinently, India had abstained from voting in the UN body on a resolution which was brought in to establish the commission of inquiry. 
India has been condemning the civilian killings in Ukraine’s Bucha.(With inputs from agencies)

Tags

National India United Nations Human Rights Council Russia Ukraine Russia Vs Ukraine War Russian Ukraine War Pakistan China Eritera Kyiv Kharkiv Sumy Chernihiv
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court