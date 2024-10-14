In Photos: The Spirit Of Durga Puja Captured In The Immersion Ceremony

Devotees immerse an idol of Goddess Durga into a river at the end of the Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata.
Durga visarjan on the banks of the Ganga river in Kolkata.
Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga for visarjan (immersion) on the banks of the Ganga river marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.
Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga for visarjan (immersion) on the banks of the Ganga river marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata
Devotees immerse an idol of goddess Durga in Hooghly River on the final day of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.
People perform 'aarti' of idols before immersing in the Hooghly River
A devotee offers prayers before immersion of an idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Devotees participates in 'Sindoor Khela' at a 'puja pandal', organised to mark the end of the Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata.
Devotees during a procession for visarjan of idol Goddess Durga on the banks of Hooghly River in Kolkata.
Devotees participate in an immersion procession of Goddess Kali on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Kolkata.