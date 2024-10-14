National

In Photos: The Spirit Of Durga Puja Captured In The Immersion Ceremony

The immersion of the Durga Puja idol in Kolkata's Hooghly River on Sunday, October 13, brought an end to the vibrant celebrations, highlighting the community's rich traditions and bonds

Durga idol immersion in Kolkata | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Devotees immerse an idol of Goddess Durga into a river at the end of the Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata.

2/10
Goddess Kali idol immersion
Goddess Kali idol immersion | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Durga visarjan on the banks of the Ganga river in Kolkata.

3/10
Goddess Durga immersion
Goddess Durga immersion | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga for visarjan (immersion) on the banks of the Ganga river marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

4/10
Goddess Durga idol immersion
Goddess Durga idol immersion | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga for visarjan (immersion) on the banks of the Ganga river marking the end of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata

5/10
Durga Visarjan 2024
Durga Visarjan 2024 | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Devotees immerse an idol of goddess Durga in Hooghly River on the final day of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

6/10
Durga Puja festival 2024
Durga Puja festival 2024 | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
People perform 'aarti' of idols before immersing in the Hooghly River

7/10
Durga Puja festival in West Bengal
Durga Puja festival in West Bengal | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
A devotee offers prayers before immersion of an idol of Goddess Durga on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', the last day of Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

8/10
Sindoor Khela
Sindoor Khela | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Devotees participates in 'Sindoor Khela' at a 'puja pandal', organised to mark the end of the Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata.

9/10
Vijayadashami 2024
Vijayadashami 2024 | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Devotees during a procession for visarjan of idol Goddess Durga on the banks of Hooghly River in Kolkata.

10/10
Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
Devotees participate in an immersion procession of Goddess Kali on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', in Kolkata.

