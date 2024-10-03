In Photos: The Jammu Story Of ‘Marginalisation’

Ajay Sadotra candidate National Conference-Congress from Jammu North Former Minister.
Election material shop near Raghunath temple in Jammu.
Political Campaign banner of BJP in Jammu.
A mother and daughter, Kashmiri migrant family lost in emotional talks about past miseries and fears of kids future in Jammu.
Displaced Kashmiri pandit family at Jagti camp, now a home for migrants of valley for past years in Jammu.
Ancient Tawi river that divides old Jammu city and new developing aspirational Jammu flowing seamlessly since ages and been witness to changes in Jammu’s political landscape.
Iconic Raghunath bazar of Jammu — a vibrant business centre of Jammu next to popular Raghunath temple looks deserted losing its traditional charm and trade activity as visible impact of scrapping of decades old ‘Durbar Move’ by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
