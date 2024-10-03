National

In Photos: The Jammu Story Of ‘Marginalisation’

As Jammu faces political shifts, residents hope for peace and development in the elections. While the media and the nation remained largely focused on Kashmir, highlighting the troubling phase of militancy and the silence in the valley following the abrogation of Article 370, there is now renewed talk of a promise to restore it. Outlook reporters travelled to Jammu to capture the mood and concerns of the people which are often sidelined. There was a palpable sense of enthusiasm and hope that the upcoming elections would bring peace and development, as well as ensure that the voices of Jammu are heard by the new dispensation. Vibrant Raghunath Bazar—an iconic business center—now appears deserted due to the abolition of the 'Durbar Move,' a practice initiated by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872 and halted by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2021. The demand for statehood, alongside these changes, has emerged as a significant factor in the upcoming elections. Many residents are placing their hopes on the BJP to address their broader aspirations for development and equitable job and business opportunities. Displaced Kashmiri Pandit families, residing in camps and colonies for the past 35 years, remain most disappointed. Regardless of elections, they continue to endure hardship, waiting for access to basic human necessities. Meanwhile, the majestic Tawi River flows seamlessly, a timeless symbol of Jammu's enduring identity.