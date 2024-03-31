In Photos: INDIA Bloc Leaders Gather At Ramlila Maidan For 'Loktantra Bachao' Rally

Supporters of the Aam Admi Party wear masks in the likeness of the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.
Supporters during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and AAP's Gopal Rai during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, TMC's Derek O'Brien and CPI's D Raja during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.
A supporter of the Aam Admi Party holds a mask in the likeness of the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.
Supporters of the Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hold posters at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.
Supporters of the Aam Admi Party carry posters and wear masks in the likeness of the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.