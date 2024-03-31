National

In Photos: INDIA Bloc Leaders Gather At Ramlila Maidan For 'Loktantra Bachao' Rally

The Aam Aadmi Party, along with support from opposition leaders and the INDIA bloc, organised the 'Maha Rally' or 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, aiming to safeguard the country's interests and democracy. The rally was prompted by the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case related to the excise policy.