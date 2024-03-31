National

In Photos: INDIA Bloc Leaders Gather At Ramlila Maidan For 'Loktantra Bachao' Rally

The Aam Aadmi Party, along with support from opposition leaders and the INDIA bloc, organised the 'Maha Rally' or 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, aiming to safeguard the country's interests and democracy. The rally was prompted by the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case related to the excise policy.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Supporters of the Aam Admi Party wear masks in the likeness of the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.

1/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

2/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

3/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

4/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, J&K NC chief Farooq Abdullah and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

5/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, SP's Akhilesh Yadav and AAP's Gopal Rai during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

6/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, TMC's Derek O'Brien and CPI's D Raja during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

7/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

8/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

9/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A supporter of the Aam Admi Party holds a mask in the likeness of the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.

10/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters of the Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hold posters at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.

11/11
INDIA%20bloc%20Loktantra%20Bachao%20Rally%20in%20Delhi
INDIA bloc Loktantra Bachao Rally in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters of the Aam Admi Party carry posters and wear masks in the likeness of the party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a protest rally organized by INDIA bloc, a group formed by opposition parties, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita