In A World Full Of Conflict, Indian Arts Can Spread Peace And Harmony: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the Indian arts can spread peace and harmony in a world replete with tension and conflict.

She also said that the country's arts is the best example of its soft power.

The president was speaking after presenting the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards (Akademi Puruskar) for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 at Vigyan Bhawan here.

"We should take pride in the fact that the oldest and best traditions of art have developed in our country. Our cultural values?? have become more useful in the modern era. In today's time which is full of tension and conflict, Indian arts can spread peace and harmony. Indian arts is also the best example of the country's soft power," she said.

The Akademi Ratna was given to nine exponents of different art forms, namely Bharatnatyam dancer Saroja Vaidyanathan, Kathakali exponent Sadanam Krishnan Kutty, Manipuri dancer Darshana Jhaveri, classical vocalist Chhannu Lal Mishra, Carnatic clarinet player A K C Natarajan, tabla player Swapan Chaudhuri, Carnatic and Hindustani musician T V Gopalakrishnan, folk singer Teejan Bai, and musicologist Bharat Gupt.

Murmu also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 to 123 people.

The awards were announced in November last year.

Speaking on the occasion, the president noted that a nation's culture is its true identity.

"Civilisation showcases material achievements of a nation, but intangible heritage reveals its culture. Culture is the real identity of a country. India's unique performing arts have kept our incredible culture alive for centuries. Our arts and artists are the carriers of our rich cultural heritage. 'Unity in diversity' is the biggest feature of our cultural traditions," she said.

"Art binds the linguistic diversity and ??regional characteristics in one thread. Just as nature’s gifts like air and water do not recognise human limitations, art forms are also above language and geographical boundaries," she said

Giving the example of M S Subbulakshmi, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Bhupen Hazarika, who were "unhindered by language or geography", Murmu said they have left an invaluable legacy for music lovers "not only in India but all over the world".

The Akademi’s fellowship carries a purse money of Rs 3,00,000 and Akademi Awards Rs 1,00,000. The award also carries a 'tamrapatra' and 'angavastram'.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also said that the country’s intangible cultural heritage is respected at the global level.

"As India is presiding G20 this year, this is an opportunity to present our heritage, diversity and art before international delegates," he said.

-With PTI Input