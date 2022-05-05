Thursday, May 05, 2022
IMD Predicts Fresh Heatwave In Northwest, Central India From May 7

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 05 May 2022 10:36 pm

A fresh spell of heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Heatwave conditions are predicted over Rajasthan on May 7 to May 9, and over south Haryana, Delhi, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 8 and May 9, it said.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Several places in the country had logged their all-time high temperatures for April as the mercury leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave at month-end.

Amid the intense heatwave, India's peak power demand had reached an all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday.

India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago, amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an important meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness in which he stressed on the need to take all measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave or fire incidents.

During the meeting, the IMD and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May 2022 across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Modi stressed that in view of rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done.

The IMD also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea on Friday.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Friday to Sunday, the Met office said. 

