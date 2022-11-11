Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

If Congress Is Elected In HP, Decision On 1 Lakh Government Jobs, Pension Scheme In 1st Cabinet Meet: Rahul

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the Himachal Congress has resolved to provide five lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to women and return to the old pension scheme (OPS).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 9:43 pm

A day before the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if his party forms government, a decision would be taken on providing one lakh jobs and return of the old pension scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the Himachal Congress has resolved to provide five lakh jobs to the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to women and return to the old pension scheme (OPS).

"In the first meeting of the cabinet, a decision will be taken on 1 lakh government jobs and OPS," Gandhi said.

"Congress's pledge is - progress of Himachal Pradesh, 'har ghar mein Lakshmi', empowerment of every section," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi is in Maharashtra leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Restoration of the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years are among the promises the Congress made in its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

Election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

NCP Leaders Join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Nanded; Rahul Gandhi Slams Narendra Modi Government, BJP At Rally

Maha: Supriya Sule And Other NCP Leaders Join Rahul Gandhi In His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Nanded

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters 63rd Day, Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Locals In Maharashtra

Tags

National Indian National Congress (INC) Congress Leader Government Jobs Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 State Pension Scheme Rahul Gandhi New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report