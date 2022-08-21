Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
IED Found In Jammu-Kashmir's Pulwama, Destroyed: Police

Armed battle in Pulwama and Baramulla (Representational Image)

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:52 pm

Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a "major" terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) recovered in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. 

(Inputs from PTI)

