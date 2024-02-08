I Shall Now Be With BJP For Ever: Nitish

Less than a month after he returned to the BJP-led NDA, a coalition he has quit twice in a decade, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asserted his latest realignment was going to be "permanent" and would last "for ever".

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, was talking to reporters in Patna after returning from Delhi where he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, among others.