I Have Spared No Effort In Serving Country, Says PM Modi On Eight Years Of Being In Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has spared no effort while serving the country in the last eight years, and has not done any such work that would make people hang their heads in shame.

Speaking to a gathering after inauguration of a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot town in Gujarat's Rajkot district, Modi recalled the achievements of his government since 2014 and said he has worked towards taking government schemes to every person and eroding corruption.

He said, "Our government is working to take the all the government schemes to cent per cent people. Discrimination ends and no scope of corruption remains when the goal is to take benefits to every citizen."

Addressing a programme at Atkot. Watch. https://t.co/NiPfsl6Tq5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2022

Of his government's initiatives for the poor, Modi said, "The entire country is today seeing how a government of poor people serves them and works to empower them. This has been seen continuously throughout the biggest crisis in 100 years. When the pandemic began, we opened out grain reserves as the poor faced faced food crisis."

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, Modi said, "In the last eight years, we have made honest attempts to build the kind of India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt about."

Modi also hailed his government's schemes for women and poor during his address.

The hospital that Modi visited will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class healthcare facilities to the people of the Saurashtra region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The hospital is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj. The Patels are an influential bloc in the state, which is headed to assembly elections later this year.

Later, Modi woudl engage with the cooperative sector in the state.

"I look forward to being among stalwarts of the cooperative sector at the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar at 4 pm. Gujarat’s cooperative sector has played a big role in the state’s progress," said Modi in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)