Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Hyderabad Gangrape: One More Juvenile Held, Telangana Governor Seeks Report From State

A 17-year-old girl was gangraped by five persons in Hyderabad, which included three juveniles, according to the police.

Hyderabad Police has held a total of four people in the case

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 2:30 pm

The Hyderabad Police on Sunday apprehended another juvenile for alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, taking the number of people nabbed to four, which include an 18-year-old man and three juveniles. The police are on the lookout for another suspect who remains be at large. 

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.

"In continuation of arrest of three accused earlier one CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) is apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today i.e., on 05-06-2022 and his apprehension was effected in the above case and he is being produced before the Hon’ble Juvenile Court for their safe custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said in a press note.

Of the five accused persons, one adult and three juvenile have been apprehended while efforts are on to catch hold of the remaining accused, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on June 3. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) here, police had said.

A press communication from Governor Soundararajan's press secretary on Sunday said he was deeply anguished over the heinous incident.

"Deeply anguished over this heinous incident, the Hon’ble Governor has ordered for the submission of a detailed report within two days on the issue from the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," it said.

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led government came under sharp political attack from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress demanding that the TRS dispensation hand over investigation in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure an impartial probe.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, had earlier displayed some photographs and alleged that it "showed" an AIMIM MLA's son's "involvement" in the case. 

The BJP has also alleged that the police acted only after Telangana Rasthra Samiti leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said none would be spared and Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the Director General of Police's office over the "delay" in police action.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also sought an explanation from the state government over the "delay" in registration of FIR, saying while the incident happened on 28 May, the FIR was registered on 31 May.

"The delay in registering the FIR in the matter is a matter of concern. Reasons thereof may be furnished and action against the concerned errant official should also be taken and appraised to the Commission," said NCPCR.

(With PTI inputs)

