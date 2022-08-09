Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Hundreds Participate In 'Tiranga Yatra' In Delhi

Heavy security arrangements were put in place at Chandni Chowk area which was decked up with tricolours and flower on the occasion. A cultural programme was organised at the Town Hall there where children from various schools performed.

Hundreds of people with national flags gathered at the Red Fort Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 10:28 pm

Hundreds of people with national flags gathered at the Red Fort on Tuesday to take part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' which will pass through eight locations that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi here during the freedom struggle.

The yatra was flagged off by Union minister Jitendra Singh, MP Prakash Javadekar and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel. The eight locations include Katra Kushal Rai, Marwadi Sarvajanik Pustakalaya, Gandhi Maidan, Sangam theatre and Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, where Mahatma Gandhi visited and held meetings during the freedom movement, Goel said. 

"I'm glad that a large number of students turned up for this cultural programme. I congratulate all the schools who participated in the event," Goel said while addressing the students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "ignited a new spirit of nationalism" among the citizens by launching the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, he said. 

“This event is an opportunity to revisit the memory of Mahatma Gandhi's struggles during the freedom movement," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

