Hundreds Of Metro Commuters Affected As Tech Snag Hits Yellow Line During Rush Hour

Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time on a busy Monday morning as a technical snag in a train between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations led to a chaos at several stations.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. Several people were stranded between 7 am and 10 am as services were not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni due to a "technical issue" in a train, official sources said.

Many commuters took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the chaos at and around metro stations. In one of the videos, people were also seen riding a truck to reach their destination. In another video, a commuter was seen asking for a lift from a plumber who was on a bicycle and pedalled almost 7 km to help him reach office.

"When DMRC services got halted, Rajendra helped me reach office by pedalling almost 7 km without taking a single penny. We are stranger to each other but he didn't think for a second before offering me the pillion seat," he wrote. Several commuters were also seen walking from Sultanpur metro station towards Gurgaon to reach their offices.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, normal services resumed on the Yellow line a little after 10 am. Earlier, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted around 7 am to alert the commuters about the service disruptions.

"Yellow Line Update: Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service is available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. About 20 minutes before that, it had tweeted that there was a "delay in services" between Ghitorni and Sultanpur stations.

