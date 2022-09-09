Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Humid Conditions Persist In City, Partly Cloudy Sky Likely

 The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky.  After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far and a good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days.   

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 9:44 am

The national capital continued to reel under sultry weather conditions on Friday and the minimum temperature settled two notches above normal at 27.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 81 per cent at around 8:30 am, the IMD said.

 The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday.  After a large rain deficit in August, monsoon activity has remained subdued in Delhi and neighbouring areas in September so far and a good spell of rain is unlikely over the next five days.          

The weather bureau has predicted below normal rainfall in some parts of northwest India in September. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (123) category around 9 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

 An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Delhi MeT Office Partly Cloudy Sky India Meteorological Department (IMD) The Monsoon The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station The Weather Bureau
