How Mumbai Samachar Weathered Emergency Storm 

Housed in the iconic Red House brick building at the Horniman Circle, Mumbai Samachar has borne witness to all the historical events of the last two centuries. From the death of Rani Laxmi Bai and the end of the East India Company's rule in 1858 to the outbreak of the First World War in 1914, the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, to the fall of Babri mosque in 1992 and election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014—the newspaper’s brittle yellow copies with faded ink have covered it all.