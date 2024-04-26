National

House Of Gangster, Who Arranged Shooters For Moose Wala's Murder, Partially Demolished In Gurugram

The gangster, Lipin Nehra, went to Canada on a student visa about three years ago where he came in contact with gangster Goldy Brar and allegedly provided two shooters for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, police said.

File image
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was in his car on May 29, 2022 Photo: File image
Authorities in Haryana's Gurugram on Thursday demolished the first floor of a house owned by a gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. The gangster is also said to be linked to the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to a senior officer of the town and country planning department, the demolished portion of the house belonging to gangster Lipin Nehra in Bhudka village was constructed illegally.

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's parents Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after he was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.
IVF Of Moose Wala's Mother: Serious Lapse, Punjab Govt Tells Health Secy For Not Keeping CM In Loop

BY Outlook Web Desk

Lipin Nehra went to Canada on a student visa about three years ago where he came in contact with gangster Goldy Brar and allegedly provided two shooters for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, a news agency PTI cited police as saying.

While Lipin Nehra remains absconding, his father Dayaram was arrested last year in connection with a firing incident at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk in Gurugram, police said.

Officials said show-cause notices and restoration orders had been issued by the department regarding the illegal construction and demolition action was initiated as no satisfactory answer was received.

They said the action was carried out under the supervision of Pataudi Assistant Commissioner of Police Harinder Kumar.

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa at the age of 28.

