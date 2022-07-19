Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Leaves 8 Injured In Kangra, Flood Hits Villages Of Kinnaur District

According to the Kangra district emergency operations centre, the landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am on Tuesday. The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 11:10 am

Eight people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management authority said.

According to the Kangra district emergency operations centre, the landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The injured have been identified as Sahdev (21) and his brother Vasudev (30), Rajeev Kumar (19), Gaurav (20), Dev Narayan (40), and Jagat (42) -- all from West Bengal -- Neetu (24) from Uttar Pradesh and Vinay Kumar (44) from Kangra district, he said.

They have been admitted to Tanda Medical College, Mokhta added. 

Related stories

Heavy Rain Causes Landslide, Inundates Major Roads In Odisha Districts

Maharashtra Rains: Landslide In Palghar; 2 Persons Rescued, 3 Feared Trapped

Maharashtra: Rains Cause Two Landslides Near Bhimshankar Temple In Pune District; None Hurt

Besides the landlslide, a cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday around 7 pm damaging a small bridge, a crematorium and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added. 

Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Landslide Kangra Cloudburst Kinnaur District Villages India-Tibet Border
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Gulabi Meenakari, Black Pottery, Ittar, Kashmiri Carpet Among PM Modi's Gifts For World Leaders At G7 Meet

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions