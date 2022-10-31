Himachal Elections: BJP Will Win Again, Jai Ram Thakur Will Be CM, Says Anurag Thakur

The fierce poll battle in Himachal Pradesh has started generating heat with BJP making a determined bid to retain power and the Congress hoping for a comeback. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur spoke to Ashwani Sharma in Shimla on BJP’s chances to debunk the past trend about incumbent governments not being able to romp home to power. He also replied why former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his father, took a back seat in the elections. Edited excerpts:

Do you see the chances of the BJP forming the next government?

Our slogan in the elections is "Raj nahin, Riwaaz Badlenge" (Not power but the custom of alternating power will change). We are coming back to power with full majority on the strengthening of the “double engine”. The state has seen massive development in the sectors like sadak, bijli, pani, swasthya aur samajik suraksha. (roads, electricity. water, health and social security). Bulk drug parks and medical device parks are going to be big game changers, will boost the economy and create employment avenues for thousands of youths. The state government has been able to reach to every section of society, even the poorest of the poor, to give some or other benefits.

Opposition Congress says no development happened in the state during the past five years. That the so-called “double engine” is just another jumla.

The Congress has no achievement of its own. It can’t see development. The AIIMS, Bilaspur, Atal Tunnel (Rohtang), IIIT, Hydro-engineering college, Bulk Drug Park, PGI satellite centre, eight ropeway projects, four-lane projects, Jal Jiwan mission putting Himachal Pradesh at no 1, railway expansion and launching of Vande Bharat express train are just a few to name. Double engine ki raftaar, pahari BJP ke sath ( It's because of the speed of the double engine that people of Himachal hills are with BJP).

The Congress has released a charge sheet levelling allegations of corruption against the Jai Ram Thakur government. Your comment?

Congress has no moral authority to level corruption charges against the BJP government. Its own top leaders at the centre and state are embroiled in corruption and out on bail. Jai Ram Thakur has provided an honest government in Himachal Pradesh. There has not been a single corruption charge against the government. A party synonymous with corruption can only resort to political gimmicks but can’t stop the BJP from coming back to power.

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has become a major poll issue here. Congress says it will restore OPS if they return to power.

I want to ask Congress as to who was in power when OPS was implemented. It was Virbhadra Singh, who implemented it in 2003. Why did he not restore OPS when he again returned to power in 2012? Two Congress governments – Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, which have taken in principle decisions, are now asking the Centre to help. None of the Congress governments so far has implemented it. The people will not trust Congress. It has never fulfilled any of its promises, be it a "job to every member of the family", unemployment allowance to youths or loan waivers.

But, government employees being the biggest lobby can harm the BJP's prospects of coming back to power.

The BJP acknowledges the contribution of the employees in the development. We have always looked after their welfare, better than Congress did. The government gave benefits worth several hundred crores to government employees during the past five years. We are simply telling them that the solution to the vexed issue of OPS will only be found, together by the Centre and state governments in due course.

The Congress has made a promise to grant Rs 1,500 per month to every woman in the age group of 18 to 60 years. What do you think of that?

This is going to be the biggest poll gimmick ever by Congress. First, a state with its meagre revenue source and a debt of Rs 70,000 cr will not be able to take a financial burden of Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 cr per annum. Tell me any state where it can be implemented. I feel the Election Commission will take note of it and there may be consequences for Congress as it’s also against ECI’s guidelines to make such poll promises.

The BJP has said Jai Ram Thakur will lead the party to the polls. Will he be also Chief Minister again, if the BJP returns to power?

I think BJP national President JP Nadda has already clarified this. There should not be any confusion or doubt about it. The elections are being fought under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. He will take over as Chief Minister again, after the polls.

The ticket distribution in the BJP has put the party in the dock. There are 21 rebels in the fray. This is unprecedented, is the party worried?

The ticket distribution mechanism in the BJP is very different from all other parties. It’s based on so many factors, multiple surveys and winnability. It’s true this time that a lot of rebels have filed their nomination papers. Many have been persuaded but there are some who did not withdraw from the contest. The high command is certainly aware of it. But, my view is that sometimes, rebels also help. This reality can't be ignored.

AAP is also trying to test its fortunes this year in Himachal Pradesh polls. Will it be able to gain a foothold in the hill state?

No chance. Just go to Punjab and listen to what stories the people are telling about the AAP government there. Their misdeeds, corruption and false promises are making headlines every day. Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of anarchy. The people of Himachal Pradesh are gentle and peace-loving. They will not fall for his trap. His latest propaganda about images of Hindu Goddesses - Laxmi and Ganesh on currency notes - is an attempt to divert attention from the corruption charges that his party and ministers are facing.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, your father, wanted to contest the election to avenge his 2017 poll defeat. Don't you think, the party watered down his desire and sidelined him as the party workers claim?

If someone needs to learn how a grass-root leader dedicates his life, health and comforts to the party, he/she must take Dhumal ji as an example in the country. Within a week after he lost the 2017 election (which deprived him to serve the state as Chief Minister for the third time), Dhumal ji hit back on his ground, his political turk and stood with the party workers. Emotions overflowed everywhere he went. Yet, he did not rest or sit back at home after this shocking defeat, irrespective of the reasons. In the past five years, he did not care about his health or age. He worked tirelessly and travelled all over the place to be amongst workers. Such a commitment towards the party is rare and will keep inspiring everyone, including me as his son.

Many workers got emotionally hurt by the party's decision not to field him. You also turned emotional while talking about it at a party election at Hamirpur.

This was quite natural. But, Dhumal ji had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president JP Nadda nearly two months back to take retirement from electoral politics.

Do you think he will continue to get the same respect and honour within the party and beyond it?

Respect is commanded, not demanded. I think I don't have to elaborate much on it.