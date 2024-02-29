‘All Is Well’: Congress Resolves Himachal Crisis, Sukhu To Remain Chief Minister

The Congress said on Thursday that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will remain the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after resolving a crisis in the hill state. The party also stated that the observers had met with all of the MLAs and "sorted out differences."
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, appointed as an observer for the Himachal Pradesh political crisis, reassured that all is well and the government will complete its five-year tenure.
Also Read | Demolition Diary: 'If I Am Illiterate Today, It Is Fault Of The Government'
"All is well. This government will stay for 5 years. All issues have been sorted out. We are hearing all the MLAs. There is no problem in the government," DK Shivakumar said after meeting with HP Congress leaders Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh in Shimla.
Shivakumar also mentioned that CM Sukhu has taken responsibility for Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi's defeat to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha Elections.
What Is The Crisis?
The crisis emerged after the ruling Congress party in the state lost the lone Rajya Sabha seat despite having the necessary numbers, due to cross-voting by some of its own MLAs, who are now siding with the BJP.
The six MLAs who engaged in cross-voting have been disqualified by the Speaker and are expected to contest their disqualification from the house. The disqualified MLAs are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.
Responding to rumours of his resignation, CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu dismissed them, stating, "I don't know where this news (of my resignation) came from. I refuted that claim. That news was spread as part of a conspiracy so that our numbers go down during voting (in the House for Budget passage).”
He pointed out, “We have run the government honestly, and they (BJP) have been trying to destabilise it."
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that like in other states, the BJP started the game of using money power, power of the government and muscle power to destabilise the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh but has failed.
Also Read | Congress Majority In Question After Rajya Sabha Cross-Voting | Himachal Assembly In Numbers
The Tuesday voting ended in a tie, with both Congress and BJP candidates securing 34 votes each, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The outcome was subsequently determined by a draw of lots.
In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, the BJP possesses 25 legislators, and the remaining three seats are held by independents.