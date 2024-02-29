‘All Is Well’: Congress Resolves Himachal Crisis, Sukhu To Remain Chief Minister

The Congress said on Thursday that Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will remain the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after resolving a crisis in the hill state. The party also stated that the observers had met with all of the MLAs and "sorted out differences."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, appointed as an observer for the Himachal Pradesh political crisis, reassured that all is well and the government will complete its five-year tenure.