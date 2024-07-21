Heavy Rainfall Brings Mumbai To Standstill, City Reports Waterlogging | In Pics

A bus moves on a waterlogged road during monsoon rain, at Parel in Mumbai.
Policemen push a vehicle stuck on a waterlogged road during monsoon rain, at Parel in Mumbai.
Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rain, at Dadar in Mumbai.
Commuters pass through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall outside the Kurla station, in Mumbai.
Drivers navigate their way through a flooded street as it rains In Mumbai.
A motorist rides through a waterlogged street as it rains In Mumbai.
Flood water enters a shop after heavy rainfall outside the Kurla station, in Mumbai.
People walk through a waterlogged local market after heavy rainfall outside the Kurla station, in Mumbai.