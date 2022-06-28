Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Heavy Rain Likely In Several Districts Of Bengal Till Thursday: MeT

The sub-Himalayan districts of Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday morning, the Met said.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 8:42 pm

Heavy rain is likely to occur in several districts of West Bengal till Thursday morning, the Met department forecast on Tuesday as the in spate Korola river and incessant downpour led to waterlogging of several areas in Jalpaiguri town.

Cooch Behar recorded the highest rainfall in the state in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 230 mm, the Met said. The weatherman forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday morning.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday morning, the Met said.

Several wards in Jalpaiguri were submerged under ankle to knee-deep water owing to a rising Korola river, which passes through the town, amid incessant rain throughout the night.

The other places which recorded high amount of rainfall during the period are Barobisa (200 mm), Falakata (190 mm),  Alipurduar (180 mm) and Mathabhanga (110 mm), the Met department data said.

The weatherman forecast partly cloudy sky for Kolkata on Wednesday with possibility of rain or thundershower in some areas.

(With PTI inputs)

