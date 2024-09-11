Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief

Internal Discontent Grows

The BJP’s shake-up has reportedly led discontent within the party. The second list has not only left some key figures out of the race but has also sparked resignations. Shiv Kumar Mehta, a senior state executive member and ticket aspirant from the Narnaul seat, resigned from the party after being overlooked in favour of Om Prakash Yadav. In his resignation letter to Badoli, Mehta expressed frustration, stating that despite his 45 years of service to the party, he was repeatedly told to “prepare for the next time.” Mehta has since left the BJP, stating that he will now focus on social service.