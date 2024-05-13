Haryana Political Crisis: The Game of Chinese Checkers Has Just Begun

There is no imminent threat to the stability of the Saini government. The Congress has 30 MLAs, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has 10 MLAs, there are four independent MLAs and one Lok Dal MLA. So, in the House of 88, the Opposition is in the majority as two seats are vacant. But the catch lies in the loyalty of 10 JJP MLAs towards Dushyant Chautala. Some of the JJP MLAs have indicated their affinity towards the BJP in the past. That’s why, Bhupinder Hooda, the Congress leader, issued the statement that the Congress would stake the claim to form the government only if the JJP physically presents its MLAs before the Governor. There is no likelihood of the Congress replacing the BJP because if we look at Haryana’s political history of the past 40 years, we notice that in the state, governments have been formed by the party which has the majority at the Centre.