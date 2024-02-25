'Delhi Chalo' Farmers Protest March: Mobile Internet Services Restored In 7 Haryana Districts

Mobile internet services were restored in seven Haryana districts on Sunday.
The services have been restored nearly after two weeks following their suspension in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.
According to PTI report, the mobile internet services were restored in seven Haryana districts.
Mobile internet services have been restored in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.
The Haryana government has decided not to extend the suspension order after February 25 midnight.
Earlier, the mobile internet suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.
On Sunday, the authorities said no fresh order has been issued to extend the suspension of the mobile services in the seven districts.
Earlier, the restrictions were imposed "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana".
The farmer unions including Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march to put pressure on the Centre to accept farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.
Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points of the state's border with Haryana since February 13.
The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points till February 29, when they said they will announce their next course of action.
Farmer leaders had on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.