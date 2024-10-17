Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term

Union Minister Amit Shah greets Nayab Singh Saini after he was unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, in Panchkula, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024 Photo: PTI

Union Minister Amit Shah greets Nayab Singh Saini after he was unanimously elected as BJP's legislature party leader in Haryana, in Panchkula, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024 Photo: PTI