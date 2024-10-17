Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini To Take Oath As CM Today, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as chief minister of Haryana on Thursday, October 17, days after winning the assembly poll in the state, where his party defied exit poll predictions and hit the majority mark of 46 alone.
The counting of votes for Haryana Assembly poll 2024 took place on October 8 after voting for the same, which was earlier scheduled for October 1, ultimately happened on October 5.
Haryana Govt Formation | Key Points
Nayab Singh Saini Elected Haryana BJP Legislature Party Leader: Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana on Wednesday. Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs elected Saini in a meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls.
Haryana Assembly Election Results: The BJP secured a third straight term by winning the assembly election in Haryana with 48 seats against the Congress's 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state. Exit polls had predicted a Congress victory in Haryana. A voter turnout of 67.9 per cent was recorded across the 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly election, higher as compared to last Lok Sabha elections which recorded 64.8 per cent voting in the state.
Oath Taking Ceremony: The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 17, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among the attendees.
Haryana Poll Key Winners: Apart from Nayab Singh Saini, some of the prominent candidates who won Haryana poll included Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Shruti Choudhry (Tosham), INLD's Arjun Chautala (Rania) and Aditya Devi Lal (Dabwali), Congress' Vinesh Phogat (Julana), Aditya Surjewala (Kaithal), Geeta Bhukkal (Jhajjar), BJP's Arti Singh Rao (Ateli) and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal (Hisar).
Congress's Allegations On Haryana Poll Results: The Congress, after the Haryana poll results were out, had said it cannot accept the election verdict as there were "serious issues" about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up the matter with the Election Commission. Addressing Congress's concerns, Election Commission later wrote to the party, saying it has "noted the statements" from the leaders "which have termed the Haryana results as "unexpected" and that the INC proposes to analyse the same and approach the ECI with its complaints/grievances." Congress later met EC over its concerns.