Haryana Congress MLA Alleges 'Gau Rakshaks' Threatened Him To Not Enter Assembly

MLA Mamman Khan had earlier spoken against cow vigilantes. He had said 'vandal gau rakshaks will not be allowed in village in Nuh'.

Photograph of a person protesting against an alleged killing over suspected cow slaughter AP

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:32 am

Congress MLA from Haryana's Ferozpur Jhirka Mamman Khan on Thursday said that he has been warned by "gau rakshaks" (cow vigilantes) to not enter the state assembly. He added the state government will be responsible if anything happens to him or his family. 

Khan said that he has written to the Haryana chief minister, the home minister, and the director general of police seeking their immediate intervention in the matter.

He asked, "If an MLA is not safe in this state from these fanatics, what do you expect for the common people? I as a public representative had said we will not allow vandalism and unauthorised use of force and arms. What was wrong in it?"

Earlier, Khan had said that "vandal gau rakshaks will not be allowed in village in Nuh". He has now claiemd that that a video has been released by "gau rakshaks" and three men are threatening him for his earlier comments. 

"I have written to the state government, and if anything happens to me or my family, the government will be responsible," said Khan.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has asked people to maintain law and order. He said, "We have spoken to both communities and will ensure that law and order is not disturbed."

(With PTI inputs)

