Haryana CM Meets Officials After IPS Officer’s Alleged Suicide, DGP May Face Action

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Panchkula home on Tuesday.
His wife, IAS officer Amneet Kumar, accused senior police officials of abetment and caste-based harassment.
CM Nayab Singh Saini met top bureaucrats, promising that “the right thing will be done.”
The "suicide" of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has prompted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to meet with high-ranking government officials on Thursday.
Shatrujeet Kapur, the director general of police, may be sent on leave, according to sources, and an acting DGP may be appointed in his place.
In a complaint given to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet P Kumar, he bureaucrat wife of Y Puran Kumar, said an FIR should be filed against Kapur and another senior IPS officer under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (abetment of suicide) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Several high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, attended the meeting at the chief minister's official residence here.
In order to guarantee that a formal complaint is filed against the individuals listed in the "suicide note" that her husband typed, Amneet Kumar requested the chief minister's help on Thursday.
Saini visited Amneet Kumar, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, at his official home in Sector 24 here on Thursday, accompanied by a few high-ranking bureaucrats.
After wrapping up a three-day official visit to Japan, Saini arrived here on Thursday and spent about an hour at Kumar's house.
According to an official statement, he promised Amneet Kumar that the right thing would be done.
The secretary and commissioner of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation is Amneet Kumar. She was also a member of Saini's delegation in Japan. After learning of her husband's passing, she left for India on Wednesday.
Amneet Kumar handed the chief minister a memorandum.
She has requested in the memorandum that a formal complaint be filed immediately, that the accused named in Puran Kumar's "suicide note" and the complaint she later filed with the police be suspended and arrested, and that the family be granted lifelong security "because powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case."
"The suicide note explicitly names the individuals responsible for creating an atmosphere of harassment, humiliation and mental torture, which directly led to this tragic act. This note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as crucial evidence demanding immediate legal action," she has said in the memorandum.
The body of Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the basement of his Sector 11 house here on Tuesday.
In a note that he left behind, Puran Kumar has named many "senior officers" and detailed the "mental harassment" and humiliation he faced over the last few years, according to sources.
Amneet Kumar claimed in her police complaint on Wednesday that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.
With PTI inputs.