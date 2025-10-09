Haryana CM Meets Officials After IPS Officer’s Alleged Suicide, DGP May Face Action

CM Saini assures fair action as officer’s wife accuses top cops of abetment and caste-based harassment under SC/ST Act.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haryana CM Meets Officials After IPS Officer’s Alleged Suicide, DGP May Face Action
Haryana CM Meets Officials After IPS Officer’s Alleged Suicide, DGP May Face Action | Photo- Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IPS officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Panchkula home on Tuesday.

  • His wife, IAS officer Amneet Kumar, accused senior police officials of abetment and caste-based harassment.

  • CM Nayab Singh Saini met top bureaucrats, promising that “the right thing will be done.”

The "suicide" of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has prompted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to meet with high-ranking government officials on Thursday.

Shatrujeet Kapur, the director general of police, may be sent on leave, according to sources, and an acting DGP may be appointed in his place.

In a complaint given to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet P Kumar, he bureaucrat wife of Y Puran Kumar, said an FIR should be filed against Kapur and another senior IPS officer under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (abetment of suicide) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Several high-ranking officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, attended the meeting at the chief minister's official residence here.

<a href=http://www.outlookindia.com/archivecontents.asp?fnt=19970528> Special Is - null
<a href=http://www.outlookindia.com/archivecontents.asp?fnt=19970528> Special Is

BY Outlook News Desk

In order to guarantee that a formal complaint is filed against the individuals listed in the "suicide note" that her husband typed, Amneet Kumar requested the chief minister's help on Thursday.

Saini visited Amneet Kumar, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, at his official home in Sector 24 here on Thursday, accompanied by a few high-ranking bureaucrats.

After wrapping up a three-day official visit to Japan, Saini arrived here on Thursday and spent about an hour at Kumar's house.

Related Content
Related Content

According to an official statement, he promised Amneet Kumar that the right thing would be done.

The secretary and commissioner of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation is Amneet Kumar.  She was also a member of Saini's delegation in Japan.  After learning of her husband's passing, she left for India on Wednesday.

Amneet Kumar handed the chief minister a memorandum.

She has requested in the memorandum that a formal complaint be filed immediately, that the accused named in Puran Kumar's "suicide note" and the complaint she later filed with the police be suspended and arrested, and that the family be granted lifelong security "because powerful, high-ranking officials of Haryana are involved in the case."

"The suicide note explicitly names the individuals responsible for creating an atmosphere of harassment, humiliation and mental torture, which directly led to this tragic act. This note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as crucial evidence demanding immediate legal action," she has said in the memorandum.

The body of Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the basement of his Sector 11 house here on Tuesday.

In a note that he left behind, Puran Kumar has named many "senior officers" and detailed the "mental harassment" and humiliation he faced over the last few years, according to sources.

Amneet Kumar claimed in her police complaint on Wednesday that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk Revive SA-W

  2. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Feature In Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy

  3. India Vs South Africa: Richa Ghosh Heartbreak In Milestone-Laden ICC World Cup 2025 Knock - Stats Check

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Preview: India Eye Another Early Finish Against Struggling Windies In New Delhi

  5. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  2. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  3. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly

  4. Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested In Connection With Zubeen Garg’s Death

  5. Is Sleep The New Health And Wealth?

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Races Past Rs 300 Crore; Hindi Version Earns Over Rs 100 Crore

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  3. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. Trump Deploys National Guard To Chicago, Calls For Jailing Of Mayor And Governor

  5. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Latest Stories

  1. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  2. Nepal Vs Vietnam Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Gorkhalis Suffer Defeat Against Golden Star Warriors

  3. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

  4. The Taj Story Teaser: 'Temple Or Tomb'? Paresh Rawal Starrer Is Set To Unlock Taj Mahal's Biggest Mystery

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: IND Rescue Point After Going Man Down Against SGP

  6. Dissident Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Speaks The Unspeakable On Israel

  7. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Action In Pictures From Visakhapatnam

  8. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk Revive SA-W