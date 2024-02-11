Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand Govt Asks For Additional Central Forces For Banbhoolpura

In the aftermath of the violent clashes that erupted in Haldwani on February 8 following the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa, the Uttarakhand government has formally requested additional central forces for deployment in the troubled region.
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi sent a requisition to the Home Ministry seeking four companies, each comprising approximately 100 personnel, from the Central Paramilitary Forces.
The aim is to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura, the epicenter of the recent mob violence.
While curfew remains in effect in Banbhoolpura, authorities have lifted it in the outer areas of the town. Currently, nearly 1,100 security personnel are already stationed in Haldwani to quell the unrest.
The impact of the violence is evident, with shops still shuttered in Banbhoolpura, and the streets eerily deserted. Furthermore, internet services remain suspended in the area to prevent the spread of rumors through social media platforms.
Officials have reported six casualties among the rioters, with an additional 60 individuals sustaining injuries during the violence on Thursday. As the situation remains tense, the government's plea for additional central forces reflects a concerted effort to restore calm and order in the troubled region.