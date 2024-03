Gyanvapi Row: Allahabad HC Asks Varanasi Court To Decide Plea Seeking Right To Worship 'Shivling'

Justice Manish Kumar Nigam passed the order on a plea filed by Vivek Soni and another person who had approached the high court requesting speedy disposal of their interim application pending before the civil judge (senior division) in Varanasi since 2022.

The application has been moved during pendency of the suit seeking a permanent injunction against the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid restraining it to interfere in the worship of the alleged 'shivling'.

In the suit filed in 2022, plaintiffs have sought a permanent injunction against the mosque committee and others to prevent any interference in the offering of prayers to the alleged 'shivling'.