Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Viswanath Temple Case: Timeline Of Events And The Controversy Around It

The videography and survey of some areas outside Gyanvapi Masjid in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex was conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on local court’s orders.

Here is a brief history of the case

Petitioner: The petitioner says that the self-styled Jyotirling of Lord Vishwanath in Kashi (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh) is in the Gyanvapi complex. The petitioner also claimed that in 1669 Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had destroyed a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and built a mosque named Gyanvapi masjid. The petitioner wants the court to declare that Muslims have no right to occupy the Gyanvapi masjid site and their entry should be barred.

Defence: The defence says that there was no temple in the Gyanvapi complex and the mosque is standing on the site from very beginning.

Here we look at the timeline of events in Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque Complex case that is making headlines again.



Timeline:

In 1991, the first petition in the case was filed in Varanasi court by Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar. The petitioner had sought permission to worship in Gyanvapi complex.

He had placed three demands before the court including that the court should declare the entire Gyanvapi complex as a part of the Kashi temple.

Besides, he also sought eviction of Muslims from the complex area and also sought mosque in the complex to be demolished. The petitioner had also pleaded before the court that Hindus should be given permission to rebuild the temple.

In 1998, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee filed a case at the Allahabad High Court. The committee in their plea before the court asserted that the temple-mosque land dispute could not be adjudicated by a civil court as it was barred by the law. It was on the directions of the high court that the proceedings in the lower court got stayed which continued for the past 22 years.

In 2019, a person named Rastogi filed a plea on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar in Varanasi district court. The petitioner demanded that an archaeological survey of the entire Gyanvapi mosque complex should be carried out. In his plea, the petitioner mentioned himself as the ‘next friend’ of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar.

In 2020, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee opposed the petition seeking ASI survey of the entire Gyanvapi complex. In the same year, the petitioner again approached the lower court with a petition, requesting to resume the hearing as the Allahabad High Court had not extended the stay further.