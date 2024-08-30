Gurugram: Municipal Worker Abducted, Killed By Man Who Suspected His Wife's Affair With Him

A municipal corporation worker in Haryana's Gurugram was kidnapped and beaten to death on Wednesday by a man who suspected he was having an affiair with his wife.
The victim, identified as Naresh Kumar, was working as a supervisor for the sanitation workers at MCG, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
During the investigation, the police found the accused - Ramveer - who is a scrap dealer, suspected Naresh Kumar of having illicit relations with his wife. Following this, Ramveer along with his associates kidnapped Naresh Kumar and beat him up, police said.
Naresh Kumar's brother, in a complaint, said that Ramveer along with his associates kidnapped Naresh Kumar on their bike from Madanpuri Road and thrashed him on Wednesday.
The accused left Kumar seriously injured, police said, adding that he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Several police teams have been formed to arrest the accused in the case. The police are questioning Ramveer's family, a senior police officer said.