Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Home National

Gujarat Sees 62 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 565 As 56 Recover

The number of vaccine doses administered in the state increased by 7,465 during the day to reach 12.74 crore, as per a government release.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 8:54 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 62 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 12,76,440, while the death toll remained unchanged at 11,038, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 56 to touch 12,64,837, leaving the state with an active caseload of 565, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 26 cases, followed by 14 in Surat, seven in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,76,440, new cases 62, death toll 11,038, discharged 12,64,837, active cases 565, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

