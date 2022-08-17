Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Gujarat Reports 383 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,66,551, new cases 383, death toll 10,996, discharged 12,52,358, active cases 3,197, people tested so far - figures not released.

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:51 pm

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 383 new COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,66,551, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

The two fresh COVID-19-linked deaths, reported from Gandhinagar and Anand, took the state's toll to 10,996, it said.,

With 664 more patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,52,358, said the department in a release.

There are now 3,197 active cases in Gujarat, of which 23 patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

With 2.14 lakh people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, the number of doses administered so far rose to 12.02 crore, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 127 cases, followed by Vadodara 79, Rajkot 43, Surat 22 and Gandhinagar 15, among others, said the release.

-With PTI Input

