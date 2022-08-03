Gujarat Reports 1,059 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 6,407

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,059 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,57,710, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,971, said the department in a release.

As many as 909 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 12,40,332 and leaving the state with 6,407 active cases, of which four patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 327 new cases, followed by Vadodara 162, Rajkot 114, Surat 74, Mehsana 35 and Amreli 31, among others, it said.

A total of 2.26 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 11.73 crore, said the department.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported four new cases and three recoveries, officials said. The UT now has 14 active cases, they added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,57,710, new cases 1,059, death toll 10,971, discharged 12,40,332, active cases 6,407, people tested so far - figures not released.

