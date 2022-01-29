Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Gujarat Records 12,131 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths

The rate of recovery now stands at 89.56 per cent.

Gujarat Records 12,131 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths
Gujarat logs fresh COVID-19 cases -

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:13 am

Gujarat recorded 12,131 new coronavirus infections and 30 deaths in the last  24 hours, the state health department said on Friday evening. The caseload rose to 11,32,791 and death toll reached 10,375, it said in a release. During the same period, 22,070 persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the tally of recoveries to 10,14,501. The rate of recovery now stands at 89.56 per cent.

Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of new infections at 4,046. It was followed by Vadodara city (1,999 cases),  Rajkot city (958), and Surat city (628). As per data available on the state government's COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1.20 lakh coronavirus tests are being conducted everyday.

Gujarat's positivity rate now stands at 10.67 per cent. At present Gujarat has 1,07,915 active cases, of which only 297 patients are on ventilator while the rest are stable. As many as 9.73 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state so far, including 1.94 lakh doses given during the day.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries. Of 11,284 infections reported in the territory so far, 11,152 have recovered, four died and 128 are active. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,32,791, New cases 12,131, Death toll 10,375, Recovered 10,14,501, Active cases 1,07,915.

With PTI Inputs

