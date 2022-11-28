Gujarat Elections: PM Modi Targets Congress, Says Party 'Goes Soft On Terrorism To Save Vote Bank'

During an election rally in his home state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress saying the party “goes soft on terrorism to save its vote bank”. PM Modi said only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can decide about the surgical strikes and air strikes to kill terrorists in their homes.

While campaigning ahead of voting for the Assembly polls, the Prime Minister said, “I remember the Mumbai terror attacks that took place 14 years ago. It was the biggest terror attack on the country. But after this terror attack, the Congress government didn’t take action against perpetrators of terror, but indulged in a conspiracy to label Hindus as terrorists. That is why I am saying that those who do such vote bank politics must be kept away from Gujarat,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today the BJP’s government whether in the state or the centre is working to eliminate terrorism completely from the country,” he added.

“It is only the BJP government that can take a decision of surgical strike. We don’t spare terrorists and we also kill terror perpetrators in their homes.”

“Congress party and other parties that follow politics of Congress are doing fashionable politics of vote bank. Those who do politics of vote bank and appeasement don’t take strict action against the terror for their greed of votes,” the Prime Minister said apparently referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in the State’s politics.

“The young generation here don’t know about Surat bomb blasts. The young generation here doesn’t know about Ahmedabad serial blasts," Modi added that the youth and people of Surat should remain cautious of those who are sympathizers of terror.

“You remember in Delhi, the Batla House encounter took place. In this encounter, terrorists of the country were killed. In that encounter, a Delhi’s brave police officer was also martyred. The whole world was watching this terror act, but Congress leaders started questioning even the Batla House encounter. And other like-minded parties that are greedy for vote bank even today commit a sin of describing Batla House encounter as a fake encounter,” he said, adding these parties who are doing divisive and appeasement politics cannot save Surat and Gujarat from the terror.