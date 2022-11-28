Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Assembly Polls: Diamond Traders Of Surat Should Get Bharat Ratna, Says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday called for conferring the Bharat Ratna to diamond businessmen and jewellers in Surat, Gujarat.

Arvind Kejriwals
Arvind Kejriwals Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:27 pm

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said diamond businessmen and jewellers in Surat city in Gujarat should be conferred Bharat Ratna for their contribution to the country's economy.

The statement is viewed as Kejriwal's attempt to breach the traditional BJP bastion, just two days before Gujarat goes to polls in the first phase. 

Kejriwal visited a diamond cutting and polishing unit and interacted with traders and workers to understand their issues.

"Today, a large number of diamond traders and workers are present here. I would like to tell all of you that you are not only the pride of the country but also of the whole world. One-third of the world's diamonds are manufactured in Surat and exported. You make diamonds, but in my eyes all of you are diamonds," Kejriwal said.

He further stated he had heard about the difficulties diamond traders face in getting work done from the government.

"This should not be a problem because according to me, diamond businessmen and jewellers of Surat should be honoured with Bharat Ratna. You are contributing to the country's economy and doing such a great job for the country," the AAP leader said.

Everywhere, businessmen are being threatened, bullied, insulted, abused, and extorted, he claimed.

"If the AAP is voted to power, in Gujarat, businessmen will have access to cheap and free spaces with the help of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) so that they don't have to pay high rent," Kejriwal said.

Related stories

Gujarat Elections: Will BJP Lose 'Diamond City' Katargaam Seat To New Neta On The Block?

Himanta Biswa Sarma Brings Shraddha-Aaftab Case To Gujarat Polls, Seeks Law Against 'Love Jihad'

Huge Craze For AAP In Gujarat, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP government will ensure that traders get a loan as per their needs. The party will bring a special law to check on cases of cheating of businessmen, he said.

Kejriwal claimed the Central government had made the Goods and Services Tax (GST) so complicated that it has become difficult for people to do business.

"What is the use of a tax system, because of which businesses come to a standstill?" he asked.

Tags

National Gujarat Assembly Polls Surat City Bharat Ratna AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Goods And Services Tax Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Surat-based Diamond Trader
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant

Don't Mess Up Chances: Srikanth To Pant