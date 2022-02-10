Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Guidelines For International Arrivals Revised: No 7-Day Home Quarantine Or RT-PCR Test On Day 8

Travellers arriving in India won’t have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine or an RT-PCR test on the eighth day from February 14, according to revised guidelines for international arrivals issued on Thursday.

Covid-19 Cases PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 7:39 pm

Travellers arriving in India won’t have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine or an RT-PCR test on the eighth day from February 14, according to revised guidelines for international arrivals issued on Thursday. There will be random sampling of 2 per cent of International travellers from all countries on arrival. They can give their samples and will be allowed to leave the airport after that, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter. 


Instead of the seven-day home quarantine mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival, he said while detailing the relaxation in curbs for international arrivals. Apart from uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours before the journey), there will be an option to upload certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis. The ministry provided a list of 82 such countries. These include the US, UK, New Zealand, Switzerland , Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bangladesh,  Iran, Nepal, Mexico and the Netherlands. The demarcation of countries 'at-risk' and other countries has been removed.               

Accordingly, the need for giving samples on port of arrival and  waiting till the result is obtained from countries 'at-risk' has been dispensed with. "Need for undertaking RT-PCR test on 8th day & uploading the same on Air Suvidha portal is dispensed with," Mandaviya tweeted. "Guidelines to come in effect from 14th February... Follow these diligently, stay safe & strengthen India's hands in the fight against #COVID19." the minister said. Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in accordance with health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.
  

If such travellers test positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network and they will be treated/isolated in accordance with standard protocol, the guidelines state. International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will have to undergo the same protocol, except that the facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently. Children under five years are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol, the guidelines state. 


India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily new Covid cases recorded in the country have been below 1 lakh for four consecutive days. 

PTI Inputs

