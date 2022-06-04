Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Govt Has Made A Series Of Efforts To Boost Pro-People Governance: PM Modi

Marking the eight-year anniversary of his government, PM Narendra Modi counted the number of achievements India has come across in the past eight years and claimed that his government cares for each and every citizen of the country no matter their wealth, occupation, or gender.

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 8:33 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared details of various initiatives of his government and asserted that it has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women, and the marginalized. Modi shared articles from his website that had details of the government's reforms in the defense sector, humanitarian and people-centric measures on foreign soils to help Indians, and initiatives to boost self-reliance.


 He has been highlighting various measures of his government to mark its eighth anniversary, which fell on May 30. A tweet from MyGovIndia, retweeted by him, noted surgical and air strikes aimed at Pakistan-based terrorists in response to terror attacks in India, repeal of Article 370, six times increase in defense exports, evacuation of over 1.83 crore Indians from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic and 52 percent reduction in terror attacks since 2014 as among the national security and foreign policy highlights of the government.


He said, "Inspired by the Mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' our Government has made a series of efforts to boost pro-people governance which helps the poor, youth, farmers, women, and the marginalized. #8YearsOfSushasan." He also shared an article on his app which highlighted a series of reforms in the defense sector with a focus on indigenization, making defense corridors, and boosting defense exports among others.

 "Ours is a Government which cares for each and every Indian," he said in another tweet, adding that it is driven by a people-centric and humanitarian approach.


 He shared an article that detailed various operations launched by the government to rescue Indian nationals from countries like Ukraine, Yemen, and Afghanistan when they were hit by war. Foreign nationals were also evacuated by India. Another article shared by the prime minister listed economic agreements with Australia and the UAE, and India's export of over 20 crore COVID-19 vaccines to over 100 countries to highlight his government's quest to make India "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant).

The article said, "It is also due to the same Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision that India's exports have hit record highs while even foreign investment in India is at a record level. Clearly, the world wants to trade with India and considers it a reliable partner in the post-COVID world order." 

