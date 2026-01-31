Govt Backs FM Expansion, Digital Radio Shift Gains Industry Support

Strong industry alignment was evident during the expo's discussions. Broadcasters supported HD Radio as a scalable and tested technology, and device manufacturers were ready to incorporate digital radio receivers into smartphones, feature phones, Bluetooth speakers, and cars—as long as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting provided policy certainty.



The Electronics Design and Testing Centre in Noida has already indigenously developed consumer electronics products such as standalone radio receivers and Bluetooth speakers integrated with HD Radio. These devices will guarantee widespread acceptance and a strong receiver ecosystem for digital radio, starting at entry-level prices.