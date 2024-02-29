Government Approves Nutrient-Based Fertiliser Subsidy For Kharif Season 2024

The Union Cabinet announced on Thursday its approval of the Department of Fertilisers' proposal to fix Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for the Kharif Season 2024, spanning from April 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

It was also approved to add three additional fertiliser grades under the NBS scheme. The tentative budgetary allocation for the Kharif season 2024 stands at approximately Rs. 24,420 crore.