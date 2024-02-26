From 1990 To Beyond: The Evolution Of Farm Loan Waivers In India

The First Central Loan Waiver in 1990

The first farm loan waiver by the central government came in 1990 under Prime Minister V.P. Singh's National Front coalition government. The waiver was announced in the 1990-91 budget presented by Finance Minister Madhu Dandavate. It aimed to fulfil the National Front's election promise of providing relief to farmers struggling under the burden of debt.

As per the scheme, loans of up to Rs 10,000 taken by "poor farmers, artisans and weavers" were waived. The initial allocation was Rs 1,000 crore, but the final cost to the exchequer was Rs 7,825 crore. This necessitated additional borrowings by states from the RBI to fund their share. Around 3.2 crore farmers benefited from the waiver, which amounted to a third of the total outstanding farm loans.

The waiver faced criticism from the opposition for its limited coverage, with only small and marginal farmers eligible. The Congress called it "bad economics", arguing it was too small to provide meaningful relief. However, it did mark the first time the central government deployed loan waivers as a policy tool for alleviating agrarian distress.