Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goods Train Derails In Haryana

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtak's Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, police said.       

undefined
Goods Train Derails In Haryana

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 3:07 pm

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtak's Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, police said.                     

"The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI.   

The cause behind the incident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.             

Related stories

Goods Train Carrying Coal To Delhi Derails In UP Amid Reports of Coal Shortage

Kerala: Derailed Goods Train Cleared, Track Restoration Continues

Meghalaya Chief Minister Speaks Out On State Government Trying To Facilitate Goods Train Till Byrnihat

The police official said that railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site after the incident and were trying to restore the rail traffic.             

A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Assistant Sub-Inspector Of Rohtak Police Manoj Kumar Haryana A Coal-laden Goods Train Goods Train Derails Shakur Basti Railway Authorities
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule

CWG 2022, Day 9: Get India's Full Schedule

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis