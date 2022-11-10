Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gold Worth Rs 8.44 Lakh Was Seized At Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh

On Thursday, the Customs department announced the seizure of gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh.

Gold Worth Rs 8.44 Lakh Was Seized At Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh
Gold Worth Rs 8.44 Lakh Was Seized At Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:26 pm

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh from Dubai, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Customs officials intercepted the passenger when he was trying to cross the 'green channel', it said in a statement. 

A search of his two trolley bags led to the recovery of 160.5 grams of gold. The gold was concealed in small silver-coloured metal pieces placed in the wheel of the bags, according to the statement.

The gold seized has a market value of Rs 844,390. It was confiscated for being illegally imported into India, the department said.

Further investigation is underway, it added.

Tags

National Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chandigarh Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Dubai Customs Department Gold Smuggling Passenger Investigation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches